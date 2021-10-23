LeBron James Tells Cam Payne To ‘Stay Humble’ During Loss To The Suns

LeBron James behaved like an idiot Friday during a 115-105 loss to the Suns.

In a viral video tweeted by @2cooI2blog, the four-time NBA champion and Lakers star was spotted on the bench telling Cam Payne to “stay humble” during some kind of weird verbal exchange. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his embarrassing behavior below.

LeBron James and Cam Payne got into it during the game 😅 (via @2cooI2blog) pic.twitter.com/xdjIAzkJlH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 23, 2021

LeBron James might be the least humble person on the planet, and yet, he’s out here lecturing others on how to stay humble?

I’m not an expert, but this seems like a classic example of someone who might lack some self-awareness! It seems like the pot is calling the kettle black.

Furthermore, the Lakers didn’t even win. If you’re going to talk trash, you damn sure better win. If you don’t, then keep your opinions to yourself.

It’s not that hard to figure out. Nobody wants to hear it and they really don’t want to hear it when you lose.

It’s great to see LeBron is already a content machine and we’re only a few games into the season. You just love to see it!