Fans Loudly Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ During The Ole Miss/LSU Game

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Fans at the Ole Miss/LSU games busted out into a massive anti-Joe Biden chant Saturday.

During the huge win for the Rebels, fans in Oxford started chanting “F**k Joe Biden,” and it’s the latest example of fans showing their displeasure with the President. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)



Once again, it’s another Saturday of college football in America, and we have more “F**k Joe Biden” chants. You can set your watch to it at this point.

When I interviewed Donald Trump Jr., we both predicted the chants wouldn’t end and we’ve both been proven correct.

It’s week eight of the season and the chants aren’t slowing down at all.

College football fans are leading the fight to return to normalcy, and they’ve clearly had enough of being spoken down to and told what to do.

That much is crystal clear to anyone with eyes, and that’s what I truly believe the chants mean.

We’ll see how many more videos come in of fans chantingF**k Joe Biden.” I’m sure we’re not even close to being done.