Thousands Of Migrants Push Past Mexican Blockade, Headed For US Border

Thousands of migrants traveling to the U.S. together pushed past a Mexican blockade Saturday, according to Fox News.

The blockade was created by Mexican forces in an attempt to stop the migrants from reaching the U.S.-Mexico border, reported Fox News.

The caravan, which left from Tapachula, Mexico, is made up of roughly 2,000 migrants, Fox News reported. Organizers of the caravan required migrants to register with a QR code on their phone or on a website.

Customs and Border Protection officials announced Friday there were over 1.7 million encounters with migrants attempting to enter the U.S. illegally from September 2020 to September 2021. This was the third-highest number of migrant encounters on record. (RELATED: Daily Caller Field Reporter Describes The Awful Conditions At The Border | Vince & Jason Save The Nation)

CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked President Joe Biden during a Thursday town hall whether he planned to visit the southern border. “I know it well, I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is I haven’t had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down,” Biden said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Friday the last time Biden had visited the southern border was in 2008 while campaigning. “He does not need a visit to the border to know what a mess was left by the last administration, that’s his view,” Psaki told reporters.