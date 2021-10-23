EXCLUSIVE: Rob O’Neill Discusses Delta Force Vs. SEAL Team 6, Says Delta ‘Fought Like Motherf**kers’ In Iraq

Rob O’Neill has high praise for Delta Force.

During my interview with the man who killed Osama Bin Laden, I asked him to weigh in on my favorite military topic: SEAL Team 6 vs. Delta Force. While there was some expected trash talk about who might have better hair, the former SEAL Team 6 operator has nothing but respect for the guys in Delta.

“Those dudes fought like motherf**kers,” O’Neill explained when talking about Delta Force’s actions in Iraq.

You can watch his full comments below. They’re pure America.

In case you couldn’t already tell, I absolutely love asking guys with knowledge of the topic whether SEAL Team 6 or Delta Force is more impressive.

Obviously, we have the most badass guys on the planet, but it never hurts to stoke the rivalry!

“We gotta go get a ball out of a pool, maybe send the SEALs…There is no one more proficient on the planet than Delta Force.” I asked Green Beret and proud American @TimKennedyMMA to weigh in on the SEAL Team 6 vs. Delta Force debate. His answer is great. pic.twitter.com/nK4xUbMiW8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 21, 2021

Also, I loved every single second of the O’Neill interview, and I recommend that you all check it out. He’s a hell of a dude and just incredibly fascinating in general.

