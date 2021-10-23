‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week Eight College Football Special

Welcome to the week eight college football special of “The David Hookstead Show.”

Today, we have a full schedule of fun games to watch. Fans across America will be watching Wisconsin/Purdue, Michigan/Northwestern, Wake Forest/Army, Oklahoma State/Iowa State, Oregon/UCLA, LSU/Ole Miss, Clemson/Pittsburgh, Tennessee/Alabama, San Diego State/Air Force and USC/Notre Dame, and I can’t wait to dive into all the action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban is the greatest football coach ever because he pushes everyone on a daily basis and refuses to tolerate excuses. In 2021, that’s a VERY rare trait. We could use more guys like Saban. pic.twitter.com/9hfU7e3vGc — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 13, 2021

On our week eight special, we’re talking about Ed Orgeron’s stunning fall from grace at LSU, who might replace him and all my gambling picks!

Let’s dive right in!

College Football Week Eight Special

– Will Wisconsin Salvage The Season?

As always, it’s a ton of fun spending a little time with all of you on Saturday mornings, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am for the games today.

Ten days ago, I speculated Ed Orgeron’s time with LSU was over. I NEVER thought it’d play out like this. College football is truly the Wild West. pic.twitter.com/53svsi2gCW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 17, 2021

The slate is packed with great action all day, and I know we’re going to have a great time. Now, go crack a beer and enjoy week eight of the college football season!