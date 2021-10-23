Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week Eight College Football Special

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron leads the Tigers onto the field before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Welcome to the week eight college football special of “The David Hookstead Show.”

Today, we have a full schedule of fun games to watch. Fans across America will be watching Wisconsin/Purdue, Michigan/Northwestern, Wake Forest/Army, Oklahoma State/Iowa State, Oregon/UCLA, LSU/Ole Miss, Clemson/Pittsburgh, Tennessee/Alabama, San Diego State/Air Force and USC/Notre Dame, and I can’t wait to dive into all the action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On our week eight special, we’re talking about Ed Orgeron’s stunning fall from grace at LSU, who might replace him and all my gambling picks!

Let’s dive right in!

As always, it’s a ton of fun spending a little time with all of you on Saturday mornings, and I hope you’re all as excited as I am for the games today.

The slate is packed with great action all day, and I know we’re going to have a great time. Now, go crack a beer and enjoy week eight of the college football season!