‘World Record’ Snake Moved By Crane On Caribbean Island

A shocking video emerged online showing a ”world record” snake being moved by a crane in the Caribbean.

The massive snake was unearthed by workers clearing part of the Dominica rain forest, according to the New York Post.

In complete disbelief, the man filming the entire ordeal could be heard saying: “My mother, what?” as the crane lifted the 10-foot long snake into the air. (RELATED: Snake Catcher Finds Two Meter Jungle Python In Toilet)

While the exact species of the snake is unknown, the Caribbean island of Dominica is home to an array of different wildlife due to its pleasant climate. The island that only measures 29 miles long and 16 miles wide is dubbed by many visitors as the ‘the Nature island’.

One snake species very prevalent on the island is the boa constrictor which can grow to about 13ft. The deadly snake grabs hold of their prey with their teeth first before wrapping themselves around their victim and constricting for the kill. Pythons, which follow the same characteristics as a boa constrictor, can be found worldwide and at times cause havoc. One example would be when a 12ft long Python escaped its enclosure at the Blue Zoo in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Since the debut of the video last week, it has amassed millions of views on social media.