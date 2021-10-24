Sen. Manchin To Meet With President Biden In Delaware

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin will meet Sunday with President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Delaware to talk more about Biden’s $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act.

Biden is seeking to strike a deal with Manchin and Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to secure passage of the act, Politico reported.

Democratic leaders need support from both Sinema and Manchin to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Manchin and Biden have disagreed on the price tag of Biden’s spending bill. Manchin said Sept. 30 that his top line for the spending bill is $1.5 trillion, compared to the bill’s $3.5 trillion price tag.

Biden has said in meetings with Democrats that he expects the bill to end up costing around $2 trillion. However, Biden has previously claimed the legislation would cost zero dollars. (RELATED: Report Alleges Manchin Rejected $3.5 Trillion Plan To Biden’s Face. White House Economist Says It’s No Big Deal)

Manchin has even told party leaders Oct. 21 that he would leave the party if they felt he was “embarrassing” them. However, Manchin also said that if he were to leave, he would still caucus with the Democrats.

