EXCLUSIVE: Rob O’Neill Describes The Intense Training That Went Into Killing Osama Bin Laden

The training for the raid to kill Osama Bin Laden was insanely intense.

During my interview with former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, who fired the fatal shots that took down the terrorist, I asked him what was different for this mission compared to other missions. He said the fast-roping training was unreal.

“The training was a lot more intense than normal. We were training fast-roping to the point I still have severe tendonitis from fast-roping so much,” O’Neill explained to me.

He also talked about how the team was informed they were going after the scumbag terrorist leader. He told me an official informed the team, “The reason you guys are here is this is as close as we’ve ever been to Osama Bin Laden.”

You can watch his full comments below.

As I’ve said before, we should all be very grateful that guys like O’Neill exist and that they’re on our side. These guys are committed to their craft on a level that is hard to even understand.

The Bin Laden raid was more than 10 years ago, and he still suffers tendonitis from the training.

If you haven’t seen the whole interview yet, I suggest you do. He goes into incredible detail about the raid that put down Bin Laden and he’s just a great dude in general. You’re going to love it!