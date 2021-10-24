EXCLUSIVE: You Betcha’s Myles Montplaisir Talks About Becoming A Comedy Star And Weighs In On Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Controversy

Myles Montplaisir joined me for a special episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and he was incredibly entertaining.

Myles is the genius behind the comedy brand You Betcha. During the coronavirus pandemic, I went down a deep rabbit hole of his content, and it’s all outstanding.

The dude is able to put his finger on the pulse of the Midwest better than anyone else I see online. So, I reached out and asked him to join the show. As expected, he didn’t disappoint when talking about his rise to fame and Netflix’s Dave Chappelle controversy.

“I also think you should be able to say whatever you want, especially if it’s in a joking matter…Comedians are comedians for a reason,” Myles told me in part. He also referenced those who feel the need to virtue signal.

Give the entire interview a watch below.

For those of you who don’t already know, I’m a gigantic fan of You Betcha and even did a Busch Light video paying homage to the brand during the pandemic.

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

If you haven’t already dived into his content, I can’t recommend it enough. You can find it on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Trust me when I say that it’s worth every single second of your time.