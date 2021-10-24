Georgia Remains Number One In The AP Poll After Week Eight

Georgia is still the top team in America.

The post-week eight AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and Georgia held onto the top spot after a bye week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cincinnati, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State rounded out the top five.

Obviously, you can’t argue with Georgia still being number one in the latest rankings. They didn’t play this week and are still undefeated.

At this point, until the Bulldogs lose, they’re not going to lose the top spot in the rankings.

Honestly, I’m not sure how Cincy held onto the second overall spot after their lackluster performance against Navy.

Not only did they not look great, they looked beatable. Alabama certainly didn’t look stellar against Tennessee the entire time, but there’s no question they’ve been more impressive overall than the Bearcats.

If they played Cincy right now, they’d get crushed.

Now, we wait and see how it shakes out during week nine. I have no doubt fans are in for another awesome week of college football!