Iowa State Receiver Xavier Hutchinson Gets Flagged For Appalling Taunting Call On Touchdown Catch

Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson was flagged for one of the worst calls in football history Saturday.

During a 24-21 win over Oklahoma State, Hutchinson busted out for a long touchdown grab, but the play was erased when he was called for taunting. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What did he do? He viciously looked behind him to see where the defenders were and then mildly high-stepped into the end zone. If there are kids around, I suggest you cover their eyes before watching the brutal video below.

Was this a correct taunting call? pic.twitter.com/J7ctzKiU3v — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 23, 2021

We simply can’t tolerate disgusting behavior like this in college football. I’m not sure Hutchinson should even be allowed to ever play again after that gross display.

Truly sickening on so many different levels.

No Fun Allowed pic.twitter.com/zzcnrb2dXc — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) October 23, 2021

Can you all tell that I’m being sarcastic? I’m doing my best to pour it on because that’s without a doubt one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen.

The ref responsible for that call should be fired. There are sometimes questionable calls. This wasn’t one of them. He didn’t do anything wrong and the fact a TD got wiped out because of that call is a joke.

This was called taunting… Luckily for the Cyclones, Xavier Hutchinson would get his TD reception from Brock Purdy to tie the game. OKLAHOMA STATE 14

IOWA STATE 14 pic.twitter.com/0NaFRqenYL — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) October 23, 2021

It’s a good thing Iowa State won the game because if that call had cost them a victory, Ames might have rioted.