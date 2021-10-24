‘Friends’ Actor James Michael Tyler Dead At 59

“Friends” actor James Michael Tyler passed away Sunday at his home in Los Angeles at 59.

Tyler was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, TMZ reported. He was best known for his role as the Central Perk café manager in the show “Friends.”

James Michael Tyler, best known for playing Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.https://t.co/nBlnNBDWEx — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2021

“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh “Friend”), from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” Tyler’s family said, TMZ reported. (RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Star Michael Constantine Dead At 94)

Tyler announced he was battling stage four prostate cancer in June on NBC’s Today Show. The cancer ultimately left him unable to walk.

“Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once you made a friend for life,” the family’s statement reads, reported TMZ.

“Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans,” the Friends Twitter account tweeted Sunday.

The “Friends” cast signed on for an unscripted reunion special in May 2020. The HBO Max special aired May 27.