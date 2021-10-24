Mike Leach Gives His Thoughts On Halloween Candy After Beating Vanderbilt In Awesome Video

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hilariously gave his thoughts on candy Saturday following a 45-6 win over Vanderbilt.

After the blowout win, Leach was asked his thoughts on Halloween candy after it was revealed during the broadcast he hates candy corn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His comments didn’t disappoint at all, and he even gave props to Europe for having better candy innovation. You can watch his comments below.

Mike Leach on Halloween candy 😂 Amazing. pic.twitter.com/3c2NRCuI0A — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 23, 2021

Mike Leach is truly the gift that keeps on giving. I’m not sure there’s a more entertaining and authentic man in sports.

When he wants to say something, he just says it. He makes zero attempt to filter his thoughts, and that’s why fans love him so much.

The dude keeps it as real as it gets.

Let’s also not forget his infamous rants about weddings and “fat little girlfriends.” The dude is a goldmine when it comes to content.

Now, he has the Bulldogs sitting at 4-3 and it looks like the fans in Starkville still have a shot at a solid season.

Never change, Leach! Never change.