Montana State Football Player Crushes Streaker On The Field In Epic Viral Video

A streaker got lit up Saturday during the Montana State/Idaho State game.

In a TikTok video posted by @andyaustinphoto, a shirtless guy could be seen running around the field, and security didn’t attempt to stop him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s when a player walked off the sideline and dropped him with a kick. Watch the hilarious moment below.

In a second video shared by @kyl3rash, you can see the guy jump on the field without any resistance of any kind.

Security couldn’t have seemed to care less.

Look, I usually wouldn’t endorse a player getting involved in this situation, but where the hell was security?

How does a shirtless guy run around on the field for so long without someone stepping up? Does security not exist in Bozeman? Are there no cops?

Seeing as how I used to live in Bozeman and I attended MSU for a year, I can promise there were cops there as of a few years ago. There’s simply no excuse for this lack of awareness.

That’s why the player had to step up!

H/T: BroBible