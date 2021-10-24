‘Totally Ducks Answering Questions’: Democratic Rep. Says Sinema Worse Than Trump For Dodging Questions

Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna blasted Democratic Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema for her lack of communication on “what she believes,” accusing her of eschewing questions.

Khanna made an appearance on CNN’s “Fox News Sunday,” where he was asked if he was frustrated with fellow Democrats Sinema and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin who have been opposing the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act.

“I mentioned earlier that Senator Manchin has been a straight shooter. You know exactly where he stands. I disagree with areas but I respect that,” Khanna responded. “My concern with Senator Sinema is, why are the rules different for her? Why doesn’t she go on shows like yours? Why doesn’t she explain herself?”

WATCH:

The California congressman then criticized Sinema for not clarifying why she had changed her mind on former President Donald Trump’s tax cuts, a measure that she applauded back in February 2020 during Trump’s State of The Union address. (RELATED: ‘One Of The Principal Obstacles To Progress’: Sinema Advisors Quit, Say She Fails To Stand By Her People)

“I guess, I’ve never seen a politician, including frankly former President Trump, who just totally ducks answering questions of the media or constituents, and that’s my frustration with her. She is not clear about what she believes.”

“Well, I gotta tell you, I’m a little frustrated. We’ve been trying to get her on the air, and she won’t even meet with us in private,” Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said.