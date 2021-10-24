‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Starts In Exactly Two Weeks

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re two weeks away from the start of “Yellowstone” season four.

On November 7, the hit show with Kevin Costner will return for the start of season four with a special two-hour episode. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

After more than a year without a single episode about the Duttons, I think fans are ready to return to war over the ranch.

Not only has it been a long time since we got new episodes, we literally have no idea who is dead or alive. Beth, Kayce, John, Jimmy and possibly Monica are all in major trouble after a coordinated attack unfolded against the Duttons.

In two weeks, we’ll start the process of finding out who is responsible for the gruesome and brutal attack against the Duttons.

If that doesn’t get you fired up, then you’re not a real fan.

Make sure to tune in November 7 on the Paramount Network to watch it all gone down. I’ve never been more excited for a show to return in my life. Let’s get after it!