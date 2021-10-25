Angelina Jolie Shines In Strapless Silver Metallic Gown That Looks Like It Was Painted-On At ‘Eternals’ Screening

Angelina Jolie truly shined when she stepped out in a metallic gown that looked like it was painted on at the screening of “Eternals” in Italy.

The 46-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning in the strapless silver floor-length number that almost appeared semi-sheer during her appearance on the red carpet at the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 for the screening of the latest superhero film Sunday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the daring look with loose hair, metallic silver platform high heels and jewelry. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

It didn’t matter which direction the dress was viewed — it was truly a show-stopper.

The “Maleficent” star often wows at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.