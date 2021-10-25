Biden Tells Preschooler That He Tries To Figure Out How To ‘Avoid Answering’ Questions

President Joe Biden told a preschooler that he tries to figure out how to “avoid answering [questions] sometimes” while visiting a New Jersey preschool Monday.

Biden met with New Jersey preschoolers at North Plainfield school while lobbying for Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, the New York Post reported.

One boy showed Biden the words on his shirt that read “Future president,” NJ reported.

Biden gave the boy, named Landon, some advice about dealing with the press when he’s president.

“You know, when you’re president, you see all these people here?” Biden said to the boy. “They’re with you all of the time. They get to ask you all kinds of questions. And you got to figure out how you can avoid answering them sometimes.” (RELATED: Students Tell Biden Virtual Learning Allowed Them To Fake Glitches To Get Out Of Questions, Take Naps)

In May, Biden walked away during a press conference after a reporter asked a question, and also joked about running over a reporter.

Biden told reporters on his way to New Jersey that he plans to reach a deal on his social spending bill by Wednesday, according to the New York Post. The proposal would financially support preschool for 3 and 4-year-olds with federal funds.