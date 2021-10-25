Bridge Operators Must Promote ‘Race And Social Justice’ To Get A Job In Seattle

The job responsibilities of a bridge operator for the Seattle Department of Transportation officially include promoting equity, diversity, and racial and social justice, according to a recent job listing.

If you would like to be a bridge operator for the Seattle Dept of Transportation, you must also “promote equity, diversity, and race and social justice.” And mop the floors. pic.twitter.com/QEf9dxmtjk — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) October 23, 2021

The bridge operator regularly works alone in a confined space, according to the listing. Other job responsibilities include raising and lowering moveable bridges, repairing equipment, investigating auto or vessel accidents occurring on the bridge and performing custodial duties.

The Department of Transportation’s Office of Equity and Economic Inclusion exists to “further solidify [the DOT’s] commitment to equity” and is responsible for “leading the strategic vision and leadership in the planning, promotion and advancement of equity and diversity, and leads SDOT to measurable improvements.”

The city of Seattle has held numerous diversity training sessions, at least one of which racially segregated employees and instructed white employees to “undo [their] own whiteness]” in 2020. Seattle has historically been among the most heavily white major cities in the U.S., but is quickly becoming more diverse, according to the Seattle Times. (RELATED: Seattle Elementary School Cancels Halloween Parade Because It ‘Marginalizes Students Of Color’)

Seattle Public Schools provide teachers with trainings on race and white privilege which, among other things, taught white teachers that they are privileged on account of their white skin and must “bankrupt [their] privilege in acknowledgement of [their] thieved inheritance,” according to Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute.

The Seattle Department of Transportation did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

