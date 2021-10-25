Carson Wentz Throws Shockingly Bad Interception Against The 49ers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw an awful interception against the 49ers.

During the 30-18 Sunday night win for Indy, the Colts had driven deep into the end zone when Wentz made one of the worst passes I’ve ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Under pressure, he literally scrambled up to the line and flipped the ball right to a San Francisco defender. In case you think I’m exaggerating this situation, just wait until you see the video.

What the hell was Carson Wentz thinking? Seriously, what the hell was that garbage? I could have avoided making that throw, and I’m not an NFL quarterback.

Generally speaking, throwing the ball into the dirt is always better than just handing it to the defense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts)

Wentz couldn’t have made it easier for the 49ers if he tried. He literally threw it straight to the defender. He just gifted him the ball!

If I was on the Colts, I would have lost my mind. Interceptions happen, but plays that bad are simply unacceptable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indianapolis Colts (@colts)

Luckily, the Colts won the game so it didn’t matter much, but it’s still incredibly embarrassing.