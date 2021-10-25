Editorial

College GameDay Will Be At The Michigan/Michigan State Game In East Lansing

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 9: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines leads the team on the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 9, 2021 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
College GameDay will be in the Big Ten during week nine.

The popular ESPN event announced Monday afternoon that it’ll be in East Lansing for the Michigan/Michigan State game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I think this was the obvious choice for GameDay during week nine. There’s simply not a better matchup, and that’s why it was my game of the week.

The number six Wolverines are hitting the road to play the eighth-ranked Spartans. As a football fan, what more could you want?

 

We don’t always get awesome matchups every weekend. However, we have several this weekend, but none are bigger than Michigan vs. MSU.

It’s two great teams getting in the ring to throw haymakers at each other to fight for the Big Ten East and a shot at the playoff.

The winner will control their own destiny. The loser could be in huge trouble.

Make sure to catch all the action at noon EST on Fox. It’s going to be a great time.