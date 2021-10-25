Enes Kanter Rips Nike For Being ‘Silent’ On China, Tells The Company To ‘Stop The Modern Day SLAVERY’

Enes Kanter torched China and Nike in a new Twitter video.

The Boston Celtics player has been an outspoken critic of the Chinese dictatorship, and his latest video took direct aim at the nation’s cozy relationship with Nike. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kanter said the following in part in a video tweeted Monday afternoon:

When it comes to China, Nike remains silent. You do not address police brutality in China. You do not speak about discrimination about the LGBTQ community. You do not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China. You are scared to speak up. Who makes your shoes in China? Do you even know? There are so many forced labor factories in China. For instance, Uyghur forced labor. A modern day slavery, and it’s happening right now in China.

You can listen to his full comments below.

This is what true bravery looks like. Kanter has absolutely nothing to gain by criticizing Nike and China, and he 100% has everything to lose.

China is an oppressive dictatorship that attempts to get the NBA to bend to its will, and the league does it more times than not.

Dear Brutal Dictator XI JINPING and the Chinese Government Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people!#FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/To4qWMXK56 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 20, 2021

Now, one of the more notable players in the league and a third overall draft pick is going after the dictatorship for violating human rights and going after Nike for not speaking up for people.

Everything the media wanted you to believe about Colin Kaepernick, Kanter is actually that guy. He’s actually willing to stick his neck out on the line.

There’s a real chance if the Chinese government applied enough pressure, teams wouldn’t sign him. Yet, he still speaks up for the voiceless.

Heartless Dictator of China,

XI JINPING and the Communist Party of China. I am calling you out in front of the whole world.

Close down the SLAVE labor camps and free the UYGHUR people! Stop the GENOCIDE, now!#FreeUyghurs pic.twitter.com/eEoiw5Uz2K — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 22, 2021

It will be fascinating to see how the NBA responds to this situation. Nike is arguably the biggest brand in all of basketball and the league loves China. They won’t love these comments from Kanter, but he still deserves to be applauded for speaking his mind.