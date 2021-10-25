Sports

REPORT: Jets QB Zach Wilson Has A Sprained PCL, Will Miss Up To Four Weeks

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets looks to throw the ball during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will miss time with an injury.

According to Adam Schefter, the rookie passer suffered a sprained MCL against the Patriots during a blowout loss, and he could miss up to four weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mike White will presumably be QB1 in the meantime seeing as how he stepped in Sunday when Wilson went down.

This is incredibly bad news for the Jets. The team is currently 1-5, and it’s been an insanely tough first six games for Wilson and the franchise.

Now, the team’s starting QB is out for at least a couple weeks, and his backup is someone most NFL fans have heard of.

That’s not great at all!

Something tells me there’s a very good chance the Jets are sitting at 1-7 or 1-8 in the coming weeks. If you’re a fan, it’s officially time to smash the panic button.