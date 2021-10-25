REPORT: Jets QB Zach Wilson Has A Sprained PCL, Will Miss Up To Four Weeks

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will miss time with an injury.

According to Adam Schefter, the rookie passer suffered a sprained MCL against the Patriots during a blowout loss, and he could miss up to four weeks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

Mike White will presumably be QB1 in the meantime seeing as how he stepped in Sunday when Wilson went down.

Zach Wilson takes back to back brutal hits on the leg. Gross. No flags on either 🤔 protect the QB? pic.twitter.com/3GLbx8PTOe — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 24, 2021

This is incredibly bad news for the Jets. The team is currently 1-5, and it’s been an insanely tough first six games for Wilson and the franchise.

Now, the team’s starting QB is out for at least a couple weeks, and his backup is someone most NFL fans have heard of.

That’s not great at all!

Jets’ QB Mike White has replaced the injured Zach Wilson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2021

Something tells me there’s a very good chance the Jets are sitting at 1-7 or 1-8 in the coming weeks. If you’re a fan, it’s officially time to smash the panic button.