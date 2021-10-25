Biden’s Approval Hits New Low In FiveThirtyEight Tracker

President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit a new low of just over 43% in FiveThirtyEight’s polling tracker as he confronts multiple economic and legislative headwinds.

Biden’s approval stood at 43.5%, and has steadily declined since July. His disapproval stood at 50.6%, the highest of his presidency.

Biden’s slide has coincided with another spike in coronavirus cases, a messy Afghanistan withdrawal and economic challenges ranging from supply chain issues to inflation. He has also pinned much of his domestic agenda on the bipartisan infrastructure bill and his sweeping budget, but left-wing and moderate Democrats have yet to agree on a compromise that would give both the votes needed to pass the House, where they hold just a three-vote margin, and the 50-50 Senate. (RELATED: Pelosi Says Budget Will Do ‘Fewer Things Well’ As Dems Brace For Cuts)

Democratic leaders have said that a budget framework could be reached as soon as Monday, potentially clearing the way for House votes on both pieces of legislation. The Senate passed the infrastructure bill in August, meaning that if the House does the same Biden could sign it before leaving for Europe Thursday.

Though the public works package has polled remarkably well, Democrats were unable to pass it before the end of September as they originally promised, much to moderates’ chagrin.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.