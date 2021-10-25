Joe Burrow Says Playing In The SEC Is ‘Way Louder’ Than The NFL

Joe Burrow thinks the SEC is much louder than the NFL.

The Bengals absolutely destroyed the Ravens 41-17 Sunday, and hostile NFL environments don’t seem to impact Burrow at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

“We knew that they were gonna be jacked up for us to come in, and expecting to beat our ass. But we were ready for it. Playing in the SEC definitely, definitely helped. Gets way louder in the SEC than in any of these NFL stadiums,” Burrow, who won the Heisman at LSU, told Peter King in his latest Football Morning in America column when talking about playing the Ravens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

As someone who has attended multiple major college football games and a lot of NFL games, these comments from Burrow don’t surprise me at all.

Major college football stadiums are almost always bigger than NFL stadiums and fans are generally way more passionate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cincinnati Bengals (@bengals)

College football fans feel direct ties to their teams and are oftentimes seriously financially invested. While we love our NFL teams, it’s not the same.

When Burrow had things cooking in Baton Rouge, he was the most famous person in the state and was universally beloved. The passion is just way more intense.

Yes, the NFL can get loud, but it’s just not the same. At least Burrow is honest about it!