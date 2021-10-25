Editorial

Matthew Stafford Throws For 334 Yards And 3 Touchdowns Against The Lions

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 24: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball during the second half in the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dominated Sunday during a 28-19 win over the Lions.

As a Lions fan, I think I can speak for every Detroit fan when I say watching Stafford take the field against his former squad wasn’t easy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Stafford was the face of the franchise for more than a decade, and we then traded him this past offseason in return for Jared Goff and some draft picks.

Ever since he landed with the Rams, he’s been dominating and Sunday wasn’t any different.

 

While Detroit put up a scrappy fight for most of the game, Stafford and the Rams proved to be too much as he threw for three touchdowns and 334 yards in the win for Los Angeles.

I honestly can’t tell you all how happy I am that Stafford has found success in Los Angeles. He 100% deserves all the winning that he’s finally experiencing.

The Lions failed to get the job done with him, but it’s clear that isn’t the case with the Rams.

They’ve got a team loaded with talent and they’re dominating behind Stafford’s arm. I hope like hell they keep it up.

Go win a Super Bowl, Stafford! Lions fans would love to see it.