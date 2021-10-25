Matthew Stafford Throws For 334 Yards And 3 Touchdowns Against The Lions

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dominated Sunday during a 28-19 win over the Lions.

As a Lions fan, I think I can speak for every Detroit fan when I say watching Stafford take the field against his former squad wasn't easy.

Stafford was the face of the franchise for more than a decade, and we then traded him this past offseason in return for Jared Goff and some draft picks.

Ever since he landed with the Rams, he’s been dominating and Sunday wasn’t any different.

While Detroit put up a scrappy fight for most of the game, Stafford and the Rams proved to be too much as he threw for three touchdowns and 334 yards in the win for Los Angeles.

I honestly can’t tell you all how happy I am that Stafford has found success in Los Angeles. He 100% deserves all the winning that he’s finally experiencing.

The Lions failed to get the job done with him, but it’s clear that isn’t the case with the Rams.

They’ve got a team loaded with talent and they’re dominating behind Stafford’s arm. I hope like hell they keep it up.

“They threw the kitchen sink at us today… They’re a tough out. Always have been always will be. But I’m proud of our guys for weathering that storm.”@RamsNFL QB Matthew Stafford joined @LauraOkmin after earning the W over Detroit! pic.twitter.com/foDzkRt05A — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 24, 2021

Go win a Super Bowl, Stafford! Lions fans would love to see it.