Michigan Vs. Michigan State Is The Best College Football Game Of Week Nine

Michigan vs. Michigan State is by far the best college football game of week nine.
The sixth-ranked Wolverines are traveling to East Lansing to play the eighth-ranked Spartans, and the winner will have a clear path as the lone challenger to OSU for the Big Ten East title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, you’re probably not a real college football fan.
For the first time in a long time, it feels like Michigan actually has a legit squad and Jim Harbaugh’s seat has cooled considerably.
He beats the Spartans and bumps into the top five, fans are going to be singing a very different tune. That much we know for sure.
No matter how you slice it, Michigan vs. MSU has massive playoff and B1G East implications. Both squads are having outstanding seasons and both teams want to be playing for a national title.
In order to reach the playoff, they’ll have to win Saturday. The stakes couldn’t be any higher.
Tune in at noon EST on Fox. It’s going to be a fun one!