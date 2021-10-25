‘Most Incompetent President In My Lifetime’: Sen. Graham Says Biden Responsible For Afghanistan Being In ‘Free Fall’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that Afghanistan “is the biggest national threat” to the U.S., thanks to “the most incompetent president” in his lifetime.

WATCH:

“So Afghanistan is the biggest national security threat in the near term,” Graham told “Fox News Primetime.”

“It’s the biggest humanitarian disaster on the planet in immediate terms. And over time it only gets worse,” he continued, insisting “Joe Biden is the most incompetent president in my lifetime.”(RELATED: ‘Scares The Hell Out Of Me’: Lindsey Graham Says Biden ‘Believes He’s Been Successful In Afghanistan’)

“Number one if you’ re looking for somebody to blame, Joe Biden needs to look in the mirror,” the senator said, noting that the dilemma facing the U.S. is trying “save the children from being starved to death without empowering the Taliban.”

Graham said the situation has deteriorated so extensively because Biden “had a plan that did not work” and he refused to listen to the “sound military advice” of his advisers. Biden blamed the generals for the decision to evacuate the Bagram airport. The senator suggested the State Department has no idea whether there are 300 Americans still left behind in Afghanistan or 700.

“But here’s what we also know: that Afghanistan is in free fall. Al-Qaida is flourishing, ISIS is getting stronger.”

The senator said the State Department is well aware that “there are thousands” of Afghan allies that have been left to the mercy of the Taliban. Graham said the Taliban is also refusing to help the U.S. to try “to control al-Qaida,” the terrorist organization that “has sworn to kill us all if they could.” (RELATED: ‘Bleed The Taliban Dry’: Lindsey Graham Says US Cannot Abandon Afghanistan Or ‘Another 9/11 Is Coming Your Way’)

Graham said he considers that attitude to be “a declaration of war: it’s tantamount to declaring war on the United States. If you’re not willing to help us deal with the al-Qaida problem … that’s a hostile act to me under the law of war.”

Graham has called for Biden’s impeachment for his conduct during the evacuation from Afghanistan.