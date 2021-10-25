Video Shows Two Suspects Taking Turns Shooting Man In Barbershop

The New York Police Department (NYPD) released a video Sunday which showed two suspects taking turns shooting a man in a barbershop.

The video was recorded Friday when the two suspects walked into the Bronx barbershop. One of them shot the 22-year-old man and then handed the gun to the other suspect who shot him as well. The incident was suspected to be gang-related, AMNY reported. (RELATED: Two Dead In Shooting At Senior Living Facility, Police Say)

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Know these guys? On 10/22/21 at approx. 6:45 PM, inside of 250 E Gun Hill Rd in the Bronx, two unknown male suspects shot a 22-year-old male in the stomach and leg before fleeing north towards Kings College Place. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/5XyH8KVa61 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 24, 2021

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 22 when the two suspects walked into the 13 Barber Shop where one of the suspects fired one shot into the victim’s stomach. He then handed the gun to the the other suspect who proceeded to fire at him, striking him in the leg, according to AMNY.

The second suspect fired again but missed, both suspects fled the scene, according to the outlet.

The victim was rushed to Jacobi Hospital where he was in stable condition, no other injuries were found, AMNY reported.

The police described both wearing white sneakers and dark pants but the first suspect wore a black balaclava, a white t-shirt over a black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants while the second suspect wore a black hoodie, according to AMNY.