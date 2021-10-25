Lane Kiffin Earned A $50,000 Bonus For Beating LSU And Getting Ole Miss Bowl Eligible

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin earned a substantial bonus after beating LSU this past Saturday.

As of right now, the Rebels are 6-1 after hammering the Tigers and they’re officially bowl eligible. As a result of the win, Kiffin has some extra money in his pocket. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Steve Berkowitz, Kiffin getting the Rebels bowl eligible has resulted in him earning a $50,000 bonus.

Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin picks up $50,000 bonus as Rebels defeat LSU to reach 6-1 and become eligible for a bowl game. Kiffin has $150,000 in bonuses so far this season. — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) October 23, 2021

It’s been a ton of fun watching Kiffin succeed with the Rebels. When they hired him, I said it was a home run hire for the program.

Well, he’s in his second year and the Rebels are still very much in the mix for the playoff. He has them rolling right now.

A lot of people doubted what kind of success he could have, but I never did. Anyone with eyes could tell that Kiffin had matured as a coach and the results are obvious on the field.

Now, Ole Miss is 6-1 and Kiffin has earned an extra $50,000. You just love to see it!

It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what he does the rest of the season. At this rate, he stands to make a lot more money with the Rebels!