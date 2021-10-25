Ole Miss And LSU Fans Get In A Giant Brawl In Crazy Viral Video

Ole Miss and LSU fans traded punches this past weekend.

In a video tweeted by @calicocutpant, fans of the Tigers and Rebels got into a massive fight during the gigantic win for the Rebels. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it’s not the craziest fight video that we’ve ever seen, it should still do enough to get the blood pumping. Give it a watch below.

As I’ve said too many times to count this season, another weekend of football passes and another fight video is here to enjoy.

People are back in the stands and punches are flying. Why are they flying at such a high rate? I have no idea, but it’s the reality of our situation.

I’d love to know the backstory of this situation. I know a lot of Ole Miss fans, and they’re fun people. I find it hard to believe the good people of Oxford instigated this situation, but you never know.

Life sure is wild, and anything is possible.

Let us know your thoughts on the brawl in the comments below.