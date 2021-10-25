Editorial

REPORT: The Eagles Trade Joe Flacco To The Jets

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Joe Flacco #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly traded Joe Flacco to the Jets.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Super Bowl champion is returning to the Jets in return for a sixth-round draft pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Depending on how much Flacco plays, the pick could get bumped up to a fifth round pick.

Well, I guess the Jets have found their short term solution to Wilson not being on the field. The rookie QB is going to miss at least a couple weeks with a sprained PCL, and the team clearly wants some depth in the QB room.

While Flacco is a shell of his former self, he’s still a competent pro.

Now, do I think this boosts New York’s chances of stringing some wins together? No. They weren’t winning with Wilson, and he’s hands down better than Flacco.

So, if they weren’t winning with the former BYU star, there’s no reason to believe they’ll win with Flacco.

Say a quick prayer for your friends who are Jets fans because they’re going to need it.