REPORT: The Eagles Trade Joe Flacco To The Jets

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly traded Joe Flacco to the Jets.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Super Bowl champion is returning to the Jets in return for a sixth-round draft pick.

Depending on how much Flacco plays, the pick could get bumped up to a fifth round pick.

Jets trading a conditional 6th-round pick to Philadelphia that can possibly be a 5th based on play time for QB Joe Flacco, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

Well, I guess the Jets have found their short term solution to Wilson not being on the field. The rookie QB is going to miss at least a couple weeks with a sprained PCL, and the team clearly wants some depth in the QB room.

While Flacco is a shell of his former self, he’s still a competent pro.

An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for Jets’ QB Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2021

Now, do I think this boosts New York’s chances of stringing some wins together? No. They weren’t winning with Wilson, and he’s hands down better than Flacco.

So, if they weren’t winning with the former BYU star, there’s no reason to believe they’ll win with Flacco.

Joe Flacco should be up to speed quickly on Mike LaFleur’s offense, since Flacco spent 2019 in Denver with Rich Scangarello, who’s also from the Kyle Shanahan tree. With Zach Wilson out multiple weeks, the #Jets QB depth chart now includes Flacco, Mike White and Josh Johnson. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 25, 2021

Say a quick prayer for your friends who are Jets fans because they’re going to need it.