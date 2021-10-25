Editorial

REPORT: Texas Tech Fires Football Coach Matt Wells

Oct 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Matt Wells leads his team onto the field prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Texas Tech has reportedly fired head football coach Matt Wells.

According to Pete Thamel and other reports, Wells have been fired as the head coach of the Red Raiders. Tech is currently 5-3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is a bit surprising seeing as how the Red Raiders are still very much in play for a solid bowl game if they win a few more games down the stretch.

Generally speaking, teams that are two games above .500 don’t fire their coaches, but the writing must have been on the wall.

The Red Raiders must want to move on and they didn’t want to risk Wells going 8-4 and making it difficult to fire him.

If you’re going to have a head coaching search, you might as well start it early if it’s for sure going to happen.

That seems to be the situation the Big 12 program finds itself in.

We’ll see who the Red Raiders target to take over the program next. What a bombshell for a Monday afternoon.