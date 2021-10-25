REPORT: Texas Tech Fires Football Coach Matt Wells

Texas Tech has reportedly fired head football coach Matt Wells.

According to Pete Thamel and other reports, Wells have been fired as the head coach of the Red Raiders. Tech is currently 5-3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A high ranking source confirms that Matt Wells has been fired at Texas Tech. He’s scheduled to meet with the team imminently. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 25, 2021

Texas Tech has fired coach Matt Wells, source confirms to @TheAthletic. Wells was 13-17 in his third season, 5-3 this year. Sonny Cumbie expected to take over as interim. — Max Olson (@max_olson) October 25, 2021

Texas Tech coach Matt Wells will be fired today & offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie will be interim coach, @MacEngelProf reports — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 25, 2021

This is a bit surprising seeing as how the Red Raiders are still very much in play for a solid bowl game if they win a few more games down the stretch.

Generally speaking, teams that are two games above .500 don’t fire their coaches, but the writing must have been on the wall.

Source: Texas Tech has fired head coach Matt Wells, @TheAthletic has learned. Texas Tech is 5-3 this year and just lost to Kansas State. Wells 13-17 overall. Fort Worth Star-Telegram first reported. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 25, 2021

The Red Raiders must want to move on and they didn’t want to risk Wells going 8-4 and making it difficult to fire him.

If you’re going to have a head coaching search, you might as well start it early if it’s for sure going to happen.

That seems to be the situation the Big 12 program finds itself in.

We’ll see who the Red Raiders target to take over the program next. What a bombshell for a Monday afternoon.