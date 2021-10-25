REVIEW: ‘Dune’ Is An Incredible Film

“Dune” is one of the best movies that I’ve seen in a very long time.

The film based on the book from Frank Herbert dropped this past Friday on HBO Max, and I fired it up Sunday night. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I was absolutely blown away by what I saw. I never read Herbert’s book and went in blind.

Folks, “Dune” is visually stunning on a level that I’m not sure I’ve ever seen before in the history of cinema.

It was just as stunning and awe-inspiring as “Lord of the Rings” and “Star Wars.” Not only does it meet those films at a high level, but it might even be more impressive.

The soundtrack, cinematography, special effects and acting were all next level. From the moment I fired it up, I couldn’t look away.

Now, what I will say is that the marketing for “Dune” was definitely misleading, and I’m guessing it was done in order to attract the younger generation.

Zendaya is promoted as a major part of the film, and while I’m sure she will be in whatever movies might come next, she’s hardly in it.

In a film that exceeds two and a half hours, I’m not sure Zendaya got 10 minutes of screen time.

That’s the only spoiler I’ll be giving you all when it comes to “Dune.” For those of you who haven’t already watched it, you can fire it up on HBO Max. You’re going to love it!