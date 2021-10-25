Editorial

EXCLUSIVE: Rob O’Neill Reveals The Perfect Gun For Home Defense

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Rob O’Neill is a big fan of shotguns.

During my interview with the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden, I asked what gun he’d want if it would be the only one he was ever allowed to use again. Without much hesitation at all, the American legend revealed he’d go with a shotgun.

“I would probably keep it to a shotgun of some sort. A pump-action shotgun. Probably a Mossberg…because I’m convinced the next person I kill will be in my own house. I’m not going to look for it. I’ve done it,” O’Neill explained.

He added, “If you’re good with a shotgun, you can get six rounds off in about two seconds and that’s all you need in a house.” You can watch his full comments below.

This was another absolutely outstanding moment from my Rob O’Neill interview, and something tells me that you all agree.

When the guy who shot Osama Bin Laden endorses shotguns for home defense, then it’s good enough for me. I even threw out a quick story about my Remington 870.

Let us know what you think of his recommendation in the comments below!