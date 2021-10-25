EXCLUSIVE: Rob O’Neill Reveals The Perfect Gun For Home Defense

Rob O’Neill is a big fan of shotguns.

During my interview with the former Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden, I asked what gun he’d want if it would be the only one he was ever allowed to use again. Without much hesitation at all, the American legend revealed he’d go with a shotgun.

“I would probably keep it to a shotgun of some sort. A pump-action shotgun. Probably a Mossberg…because I’m convinced the next person I kill will be in my own house. I’m not going to look for it. I’ve done it,” O’Neill explained.

He added, “If you’re good with a shotgun, you can get six rounds off in about two seconds and that’s all you need in a house.” You can watch his full comments below.

This was another absolutely outstanding moment from my Rob O’Neill interview, and something tells me that you all agree.

When the guy who shot Osama Bin Laden endorses shotguns for home defense, then it’s good enough for me. I even threw out a quick story about my Remington 870.

What’s training like for the mission to kill Osama Bin Laden? I asked Rob O’Neill – the man who shot Bin Laden in the head – how he found out he was on the raid team and the training that went into it. He gave one hell of an awesome answer. pic.twitter.com/vptGSBlB62 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 24, 2021

