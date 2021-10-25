Tom Brady Gives A Hat To A Kid Who Beat Brain Cancer After Defeating The Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady pulled off a 100% pure class move Sunday after beating the Bears.

With less than a minute remaining in the 38-3 win for the Bucs, Brady came over to a kid in the stands who was holding a sign that stated, "Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer."

Brady handed the young child a hat, and the kid was overwhelmed with emotions.

Tom Brady just walked over to this little boy with :33 left in the game, handed him his hat and shook his hand… and the boy broke down in tears. Man, that one got me. pic.twitter.com/UC7qA7MRkT — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 24, 2021

You can watch a video of Brady’s classy move below. It’s going to pull at your heartstrings.

This kid was holding up a sign that said: “Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.” Brady went over to him and gave him his hat. The kid couldn’t hold back the tears. This is what it’s all about. pic.twitter.com/d9NxQFYrTq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 24, 2021

This right here is a great reminder that sometimes things are much bigger than sports. Nobody loves football more than I do, but I think we can all agree a kid battling brain cancer is substantially bigger.

When Brady saw the young man, he didn’t hesitate to walk over to him, give him a hat and shake his hand.

What a moment. The child had a sign saying: “”Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer.” Brady came over to give him a hat and the kid was in tears, he’ll never forget it.pic.twitter.com/GCuKsoeotb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

There’s no doubt that Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of the league, but he’s also a hell of a dude.

This video is a reminder of that. It was only a few moments out of his life, but he made that kid’s year. When you can help others, you should do it.

Video: Tom Brady talks about giving his hat to a young Bucs fan who had a sign saying Brady had helped him beat brain cancer. pic.twitter.com/4kkAFptehe — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 25, 2021

Props to Brady for being the man!