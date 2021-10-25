Editorial

Tom Brady Gives A Hat To A Kid Who Beat Brain Cancer After Defeating The Bears

Tom Brady (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1452414649354260484)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady pulled off a 100% pure class move Sunday after beating the Bears.

With less than a minute remaining in the 38-3 win for the Bucs, Brady came over to a kid in the stands who was holding a sign that stated, “Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brady handed the young child a hat, and the kid was overwhelmed with emotions.

You can watch a video of Brady’s classy move below. It’s going to pull at your heartstrings.

This right here is a great reminder that sometimes things are much bigger than sports. Nobody loves football more than I do, but I think we can all agree a kid battling brain cancer is substantially bigger.

When Brady saw the young man, he didn’t hesitate to walk over to him, give him a hat and shake his hand.

There’s no doubt that Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of the league, but he’s also a hell of a dude.

This video is a reminder of that. It was only a few moments out of his life, but he made that kid’s year. When you can help others, you should do it.

Props to Brady for being the man!