‘Absolutely Disgusting’: Former MSNBC Host Slammed For Calling Condi Rice ‘A Soldier For White Supremacy’

Former MSNBC Host Touré Neblett is facing backlash after he called former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice a “soldier for white supremacy.”

In an op-ed published Friday in The Grio, Neblett criticized Rice’s recent appearance on “The View”, calling her comments on Critical Race Theory “offensive and disgusting.”

“Condoleezza Rice’s recent appearance on The View was offensive and disgusting for many reasons but she was who we thought she was: a soldier for white supremacy. Her thoughts on Critical Race Theory are completely white centric, as in, they revolve around the thoughts and needs of white people,” Neblett wrote.

Neblett’s op-ed drew criticism from several, such as Townhall Editor Guy Benson, who said, “this week is already stupid.”

Good morning. This week is already stupid. pic.twitter.com/08VY5GV0da — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 25, 2021

Co-founder and President of RealClearPolitics Tom Bevan called the piece “absolutely disgusting.”

Fox News Editor Will Ricciardella called Neblett “remarkably unserious.”

According to @Toure, this is a “soldier for white supremacy.” Just wanted you to know how remarkably unserious these people are. pic.twitter.com/Zuz49bfPUt — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) October 25, 2021

Rice, who was the first black female Secretary of State, clashed with “The View” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin on Wednesday while discussing Critical Race Theory. The former Secretary of State said she doesn’t think white kids should feel bad for being white. (RELATED: ‘Let Me Finish’: Condi Rice Rebuffs Sunny Hostin For Harping On Jan. 6 While Americans Are Suffering)

“I would like black kids to be completely empowered to know they are beautiful in their blackness but in order to do that I don’t have to make white kids feel bad for being white,” she said, noting that making “white children feel bad about being white” is not the solution to rectifying past discrimination.

Neblett disagreed, writing that “white children and adults should absolutely feel bad about the past atrocities committed by white Americans. They should feel guilty. They should cringe at what their ancestors did.”

Critical Race Theory teaches that America is fundamentally racist and each social interaction should be viewed in terms of race.