Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Tweets That Replays Of Bad Injuries ‘Should Be Illegal,’ Patrick Mahomes Fiancée Retweets It

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole had a bold tweet Sunday as the Chiefs were getting destroyed by the Titans.

During the blowout loss, Patrick Mahomes suffered a scary hit to the head and the video obviously blew up all over the web. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patrick Mahomes gets up slowly and heads to the sideline after taking a big hit on a 4th and 18 play 😨 pic.twitter.com/9wacecYMMt — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) October 24, 2021

In response, Nicole tweeted, “Showing slow motion replays of gruesome hits or injuries should be illegal. One of the most barbaric elements of this sport. smh.”

As of Monday morning, Mahomes’ fiancée Brittany Matthews has the tweet sitting at the top of her profile as her latest retweet.

Showing slow motion replays of gruesome hits or injuries should be illegal.

One of the most barbaric elements of this sport. smh. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) October 24, 2021

While I’m sympathetic to anyone who suffers a head injury as someone who has been hospitalized for many, this is an insanely stupid take.

Injuries happen and they’re part of the game. Suggesting we outlaw them is dumb that it’s hard to fathom how anyone could think it’s a good idea.

The replay of the Patrick Mahomes injury.

Jeffery Simmons hits him in the head by accident.#KCvsTEN pic.twitter.com/jEIYMXHWmd — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) October 24, 2021

I’m not saying injuries should be celebrated. Of course they shouldn’t be, but outlawing replays of players getting hurt is a galaxy brain take for the ages.

There’s no reality where that’s a good idea. It’s part of the game, and fans have every right to see what’s going on.

Patrick Mahomes now being helped off the field. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 24, 2021

Let us know in the comments whether or not you agree with Nicole’s tweet. Something tells me most of you will side with me.

