Report: Victoria’s Secret Model Selita Ebanks Says Models Working For The Company Must ‘Maintain The Size’ And It’s Not ‘Natural’

Supermodel Elita Ebanks reportedly said working for the lingerie company meant maintaining a certain size that she said wasn’t “natural.”

“Modeling for Victoria’s Secret, there’s a code you have to follow,” the 38-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model reportedly shared in a sneak peek of “E’s True Hollywood Story” with E! News in a piece published Monday.

“There is expectation to maintain the size, and unfortunately, we are going against Mother Nature,” she reportedly added. “It is not something that’s natural, it is not something that should happen. It’s tough.”

The lingerie model also reportedly talked about how being an Angel with the company was the goal.

"I've been on many runways, but, to be a part of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, for me, was more than just a job," the model reportedly explained. "It was the highlight."

“My life changed drastically, like overnight,” she added, the report noted. “All of a sudden, people know your name. You find out friends that you thought were friends were not necessarily friends. A lot of other models didn’t think that I was deserving of this contract, so I had to basically fight my way into their circle.”

The “True Hollywood Story” airs Monday, Oct. 25 at 10 p.m.