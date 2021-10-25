Baldwin Gets Dunked On By Republicans And Pelosi Wants To Trash The Filibuster | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

In this episode, Vince and Jason discuss exactly what went down on the set of Alec Baldwin’s new movie set, why the CDC can’t explain why football games don’t spread covid, how Pelosi wants to get rid of the filibuster, and more on disgruntled parents being labeled domestic terrorists. (RELATED: Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Set Saw Two Previous Accidental Discharges Before One That Killed Woman)

