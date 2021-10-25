WaPo Issues Correction Over ‘Let’s Go Brandon’, ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Chants At Donald Trump Jr. Rally

The Washington Post was forced to issue a correction that a crowd was chanting “Fuck Joe Biden” during a September speech by Donald Trump Jr., and not “Let’s Go Brandon.”

“A previous version of this article incorrectly said a crowd broke into a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chant during a Donald Trump Jr. speech in Georgia,” the correction states. “The crowd broke into a ‘F— Joe Biden!’ chant at that speech in September. The error, which was inserted by an editor, has been corrected.”

During a September speech, Trump Jr. told the crowd he’d been hearing several chants.

“There’s a couple other chants I’ve been hearing going around,” he said, according to the updated version on The Post. “Have you heard the other one that’s been going around?”

The crowd then broke into a “Fuck Joe Biden” chant. (RELATED: Why Are People Chanting ‘Lets Go Brandon’?)

The original copy, however, said the crowd broke into a “Let’s go Brandon” chant. GOP operative Arthur Schwartz called The Post out for the mistake, noting the rally took place in September while the “Let’s go Brandon” chants didn’t start until October at Talladega.

“When are you going to correct your garbage story?” he asked.

Hey @AshleyRParker. The Don Jr speech that you reference here took place in Georgia on September 22, 2021. The “Let’s go Brandon” chant started after an October 2, 2021 event at Talladega. When are you going to correct your garbage story? pic.twitter.com/IU0wGWNQdr — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 24, 2021

Trump Jr. demanded, ” a retraction and a correction” to the story, later cheering the correction.

This is the greatest correction in the history of journalism! Thanks @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/TlUrcRDc52 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 24, 2021

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the outlet was “forced to admit they lied and covered up chants of ‘Fuck Joe Biden’.”

BOOM @washingtonpost forced to admit they lied and covered up chants of “F*@k Joe Biden” https://t.co/Pvl0OWg8Ox — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) October 24, 2021

NBC reporter attempts desperate damage control as crowd chants “F Joe Biden” pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

“Let’s go Brandon” became a popular chant after fans at NASCAR were heard loudly chanting “Fuck Joe Biden” while Xfinity Series winner Brandon Brown was being interviewed by NBC reporter Kelli Stavast. As the crowd continued chanting, Stavast said they were cheering him on, saying “Let’s go Brandon!”