‘Yellowstone’ Releases Special Inside Look At Season 4

“Yellowstone” has dropped an awesome inside look at season four.

The incredible show about the Duttons and their ranch returns November 7 for the start of season four, and millions of fans around the country are super excited.

Well, I can promise you that the inside look recently released by the show will only get people’s adrenaline rushing even more. Give it a watch below.

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not super excited for the start of season four. It’s going to be absolutely electric.

Season three had the greatest cliffhanger in the history of TV, and we’ll start getting some answers in less than three days.

If you haven’t already watched all of “Yellowstone,” you can stream the entire thing on Peacock. Trust me when I say you haven’t seen anything like it before.

It’s a show that celebrates loyalty, family and defending what is yours. We don’t see stuff like that on TV these days, and that’s why people have gravitated towards “Yellowstone” in droves.

I could watch it for hours on end without ever getting bored.

Make sure to tune in November 7 on the Paramount Network. My expectations are insanely high, and I have no doubt they’ll be met.