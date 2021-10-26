Alabama Beating Tennessee Put Up Very Solid TV Ratings

Alabama beating Tennessee this past weekend put up some solid TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Crimson Tide earning a huge 52-24 win over the Volunteers averaged 4.679 million viewers on ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That made it the most-watched college football game of the weekend.

Another weekend of college football is in the books, and we have another game putting up huge ratings. At this point, it’s just to be expected.

Whenever there’s football on TV in America, you can guarantee that people are going to watch. That’s just a fact.

Also, it’d be downright shocking if the Alabama/Tennessee game didn’t put up monster ratings. It’s a big SEC rivalry and fan bases at the two schools absolutely hate each other

Trust me when I say each side wants to see the other side get absolutely destroyed. This last Saturday, the Volunteers did manage to stick around for a little bit, but Nick Saban and company eventually took care of business in front of millions of fans watching around America.

It should be a ton of fun to see what the numbers look like down the stretch.