Editorial

Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Braless In Shimmering Metallic Low-Cut Gold Dress At Los Angeles Premiere

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-MOVIE-FILM

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Anya Taylor-Joy definitely turned heads when she went braless in a shimmering low-cut dress at the Los Angeles premiere of “Last Night In Soho.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old actress looked truly stunning in the sleeveless metallic floor-length gown with a plunging neckline when she arrived on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Monday for her movie premiere.

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, jewelry and metallic gold high heels.

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It didn’t matter whether the dress was viewed from the front or the back it was truly stunning.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Queen’s Gambit” star’s look clearly stole the show.