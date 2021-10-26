Anya Taylor-Joy Goes Braless In Shimmering Metallic Low-Cut Gold Dress At Los Angeles Premiere

Anya Taylor-Joy definitely turned heads when she went braless in a shimmering low-cut dress at the Los Angeles premiere of “Last Night In Soho.”

The 25-year-old actress looked truly stunning in the sleeveless metallic floor-length gown with a plunging neckline when she arrived on the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Monday for her movie premiere.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, jewelry and metallic gold high heels.

It didn’t matter whether the dress was viewed from the front or the back it was truly stunning.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“The Queen’s Gambit” star’s look clearly stole the show.