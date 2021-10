The border town of San Luis, Arizona, is preparing for a possible migrant caravan, as a caravan of 3,000, organized in Tapachula, currently marches toward the southern border. Meanwhile, Richard Jessup, the San Luis police chief, is assigning additional officers and units at the border ahead of the caravan’s possible arrival, he told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Thousands Of Migrants Headed For US Push Through Mexican Blockade)

WATCH: