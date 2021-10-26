‘Dune 2’ Is Officially Happening

“Dune 2” is happening.

Legendary announced Tuesday afternoon that another "Dune" film is on the way after the insane success of the main movie, which dropped late Thursday.

“This is only the beginning…Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey,” Legendary’s official account tweeted.

This is only the beginning… Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A — Legendary (@Legendary) October 26, 2021

I think we all knew this was going to happen, and it’s now a done deal. There’s no going back at this point!

Legendary hit send on the tweet announcing “Dune 2” and it won’t take long at all for fans to lose their damn minds.

I never read the books from Frank Herbert, but I thought “Dune” was the best movie in years. It was visually stunning and incredible on so many different levels.

Even though Zendaya was barely in it, I still found it beyond incredible. Timothee Chalamet was outstanding and it was by far and away his best performance.

Add in the stunning cinematography, and we have an all-time classic on our hands.

Now, we get to finish the story in “Dune 2.” Bring it on! I can’t wait!