How MARK Z Became the Number One Realtor in Northville Michigan

MARK Z, CEO and founder of MARK Z Real Estate Experts and Z Capital, has been an entrepreneur since he was 9 years old when he was selling candy to his classmates on the schoolbus. He has always wanted to be in an industry where he is in control of his own destiny, because he knew what businesses are really for. “Either you’re building your dream or you’re building someone else’s.”

Building his dream wasn’t a straight path. Mark Z had to work his way into owning a business and in order to do that, he had to get the experience to know what he was doing. He started as a realtor, then as a real estate broker, before he was able to begin his own company. While working as a broker, Mark Z’s philosophy has always been that it’s not how much you make, it’s how much your money is making for you. If you’re not making money when you sleep, then your bank is making money with your money.

But making money while you sleep is not something everyone knows how to do and at one point, neither did Mark Z. “First of all the biggest challenge in any business is the limiting belief you have on what you can do and how big you can build your business. Once you realize it can be as big as you want it to be, The second biggest challenge when starting a business is scaling it. What I mean by that is getting the business to run without you so it’s truly a business and not a job. Another challenge is creating enough cash flow that is consistent each month so you have enough working capital to get you through the slower months and enough money to market your business so people are calling you instead of you calling them. Most people think they have a business but unless it can run without you it’s truly just a job.”

Despite accomplishing all of this, Mark Z says that his life is “very simple, and goes in the order of God, family, and work.” He overcame his fears and uncertainties, built a brand, and now his latest business venture is Capital. Z Capital is a real estate private equity office focused on investing in real estate assets that lend themselves to wealth preservation and multi-generational wealth.

When asked what he’d do to change his life, he says “I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m glad I failed when I did—much of my success happened because I was vulnerable enough to be okay with trying as many things as I could in the industry, knowing very well that it might not work out.”

Mark Z’s prowess didn’t just end there, in the summer of 2021 eXp Realty Mark Z was recent named the official realtor for the Detroit Pistons, further proving his dominance in the region and his reputation as a realtor.

