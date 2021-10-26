How Mike “Tate” Tetreault Beat The Odds

When faced with adversity, some people only see the obstacle in front of them. Instead of looking for a solution, they play it safe, doing things “by the book.” Mike “Tate” Tetreault writes his own book by seeking opportunity with unlimited potential.

Tate’s path did not offer him opportunity to succeed. He missed his chance to go to college after suffering a life threatening neck injury in high school when the pain and nausea were too much to bear. After beating felony gun charges at 19, a successful future seemed impossible. But Tate refused to give up on his vision. Instead of going to college, Tate interned on FM radio, where he would create important relationships that would start him on a journey in the music industry.

Part of Tate’s vision of success included never being tied down by a 9 to 5 job and having a fun career with unlimited potential. By 2019, Tate was the artist manager for @test410 and a tour manager for Freebandz. He managed the Legendary Nights Tour, working around successful people that motivated him to do more. With a desire for multiple streams of income, Tate started his real estate business, The Tate Team, because there is no earning ceiling in real estate. “Don’t base your life around fear. If something bad happens in your life, you either deal with it or you don’t. The ones who deal with it keep going,” says Mike “Tate” Tetreault.

Now Tate wants a part of every deal. He has his sights set on adding sports contracts to his portfolio to be known as one of the best negotiators and managers in the business. “Success is turning any vision I once had as a thought into reality. Celebrate the small and big successes, but stay hungry,” says Mike “Tate” Tetreault.

By never accepting anything as a limitation, Mike has shaped his own destiny. For him, persistence pays off, and with the right mindset, you can achieve anything.