Fox News Panelist ‘Stunned’ That Ilhan Omar Can Be Reelected When She Lacks ‘Basic Reason’

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery criticized Democratic House Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for blaming the rise in crime in Minneapolis on the police.

“I don’t understand why she’s not addressing people who commit murder,” Kennedy told the hosts of Fox News’ show Outnumbered on Tuesday. “And the lack of respect for human life and basic decency. Because, really it’s on the person who is committing the crime. And certainly, you can look back and say there might have been some failures along the way, but to take all responsibility away from them, it’s completely illogical.”

WATCH:

Omar had criticized the police during a town hall event in Minneapolis Saturday, according to Fox News. “What we must also recognize is that the reduction in policing currently in our city and the lawlessness that is happening is due to two things,” she had said. Omar later elaborated that one of the two things she spoke of was that “the police have chosen to not fulfill their oath of office and to provide the public safety they are owed to the citizens they serve.”

“The Minneapolis Police Department is the most dysfunctional in our state and probably in the country,” Omar said. She also accused the Department of having no accountability, according to Fox News. (RELATED: POLL: Growing Number Of Americans Want Increased Funding For Police)

Kennedy felt that Omar was “being swallowed whole by her own illogic.”

“She is asking to defund the police,” Kennedy said, “she wants a department of public safety and no longer a police department, and then, when there are not enough police there, she’s blaming them for not fulfilling their oath, which she’s trying to take away from them. The whole thing makes absolutely no sense, and I’m stunned by someone who’s so lacking in basic reason, how they are reelected.”