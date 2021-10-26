‘It’s Like Joe Biden Lecturing Us On Sexism’: Megyn Kelly Rips NBA For Playing ‘Moral Arbiter’

Megyn Kelly blasted the NBA for playing “moral arbiter” and compared it to President “Joe Biden lecturing us on sexism” when it comes to the league’s failure to stand against China.

“If you’re [NBA] going to play the moral arbiter of us all and lecture on BLM (Black Lives Matter) and why the United States has so much work to do when it comes to how it treats its people and then take money from this regime that’s forcing sterilizations on women,” Kelly explained Tuesday during the Sirius XM “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast with her host, former EPSN writer, Ethan Strauss, who now writes “House of Strauss” on Substack. (RELATED: Enes Kanter Doubles Down On Criticism Of Nike’s Relationship With China, Challenges LeBron James To Visit The Slave Labor Camps)

“Putting them [women] into work camps against their will and so on, you can spare me,” she added, noting China’s treatment of the Uyghurs. (RELATED: Enes Kanter Doubles Down After China Dumps Boston Celtics, Calls Out Treatment Of Uyghurs)

“Please, you’ve lost the moral authority,” the former Fox News host continued. “It’s like Joe Biden lecturing us on sexism in the United States, when girls are now getting their heads chopped off by the Taliban in Afghanistan. He can stop. He can stop, because there they’re exposed because we pulled out so soon.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

Strauss said NBA star Kyrie Irving has faced “more criticism” for “spreading the coronavirus because he doesn’t want to take a vaccine” than China has after it “incubated the virus” whether by “accident or whatever else” that has killed hundreds of thousands of our “fellow citizens.”

Later, Kelly agreed and said it’s not just the league that isn’t speaking out against China’s human rights violations, but also Hollywood and the media.

Megyn said when she went to a party before the pandemic a few years ago with celebrities from various industries like Hollywood and journalism, superstar actress Mila Kunis stood up and spoke out and said “why is everyone so unabashedly pro-China in this room?”

“‘Don’t we have reason to believe they’re spying on us,” Kelly said that Kunis had explained. “‘That they’re an enemy to us, that they’re working against us militarily?'”

The former NBC host said that “the media elites, the tech elites” from all sorts of industries basically treated her like she was stupid, suggesting “if you’re so small minded you can’t understand how the partnership we can have with China could change both worlds for the better” then “we can’t explain it to you dumbass Hollywood actress girl.”

Megyn admitted that wasn’t exactly what they said, but said it “was essentially the messaging” – and added that Mila “was right.”